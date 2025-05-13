Brennan is starting in right field and batting eighth in Tuesday's game versus the Brewers.
Brennan has now started two straight contests in right field after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday. Angel Martinez sat at Brennan's expense Monday, and on Tuesday it will be Nolan Jones on the bench.
