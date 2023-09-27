Brennan is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds.
Steven Kwan, Myles Straw and Ramon Laureano will start across the outfield for the Guardians as they take on left-hander Andrew Abbott. The left-handed-hitting Brennan has struggled to a .495 OPS in 86 plate appearances versus southpaws this year.
