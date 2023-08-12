Brennan will be on the bench Saturday against the Rays.

Brennan's playing time could be at risk following the arrival of Ramon Laureano, who starts his fifth straight game after being claimed off waivers from Oakland. Brennan still managed to start three times during that stretch, however, featuring at both outfield corners and at designated hitter, and his off day Saturday may be due to the fact that the Guardians expect a left-hander to follow opener Shawn Armstrong out of the Rays' bullpen. Laureano has just two hits in four games for his new team, so Brennan seemingly has a chance to hold him off and retain his role.