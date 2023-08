Brennan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Most of the lefty-hitting Brennan's off days typically come against left-handed pitching, but he'll take a seat for the series finale while right-hander Jesse Scholtens toes the rubber for Chicago. Oscar Gonzalez will pick up a start in right field in place of Brennan, who slashed .260/.315/.320 with zero home runs, one stolen base, four RBI and four runs while he was included in the lineup in each of the last 14 games.