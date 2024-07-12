Brennan is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.
Brennan made his return from the injured list Thursday but went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the Guardians' series finale against Detroit. He'll yield to Jhonkensy Noel in right field Friday.
