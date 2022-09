Brennan went 2-for-4 with one RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the White Sox.

Brennan recorded his first major-league hit in the form of an RBI single off righty starter Lance Lynn to increase Cleveland's lead to four. The outfielder was in the midst of a 13-game hit streak in Triple-A Columbus when he was called up to the majors, recording a .629 slugging percentage over 62 at-bats during that span.