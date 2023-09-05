Brennan went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's 20-6 loss to the Twins.

Brennan has regained his hitting over his last 11 games, going 14-for-34 (.412) in that span, albeit with just one extra-base hit. The outfielder's lost a grip on an everyday role with Ramon Laureano muscling his way into the lineup, though Myles Straw is most likely to be at risk of losing additional playing time going forward. Brennan is at a .266/.296/.363 slash line with five home runs, 11 stolen bases, 36 RBI, 34 runs scored and 21 doubles over 118 games.