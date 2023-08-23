Brennan went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

The 25-year-old outfielder has four multi-hit performances in his last 10 starts, but they account for nine of his 10 hits in August as he sports a poor .222/.239/.289 slash line on the month. He also hasn't homered since the end of June. Brennan continues to hold down the strong side of a platoon in right field, with Ramon Laureano and Oscar Gonzalez spotting in against lefties, but his current form gives him little fantasy appeal in that role.