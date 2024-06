The Guardians placed Brennan on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained oblique.

Brennan last played on Monday and evidently must have tweaked his oblique during that game in Baltimore. He will be eligible to return late next week, but with the severity of the strain not known, it's uncertain as to when he might be able to return. Daniel Schneemann, Gabriel Arias and Jhonkensy Noel could all pick up more at-bats while Brennan is out.