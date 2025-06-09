default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brennan underwent a full repair of the UCL in his left elbow Monday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Brennan had sought multiple opinion on the injury and in the end was unable to avoid surgery. The recovery from a UCL is much shorter for position players, but the operation still figures to knock Brennan out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

More News