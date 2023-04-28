site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: heath-hembree-elects-free-agency-870428 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Heath Hembree: Elects free agency
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hembree cleared outright waivers and elected free agency Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hembree made one scoreless appearance for the Rays before being removed from their 40-man roster. He'll now look to latch on in another organization.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read