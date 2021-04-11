Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Tigers.

Gimenez got a start against Tigers southpaw Tarik Skubal on Saturday. The 22-year-old Gimenez hit an eighth-inning homer off reliever Tyler Alexander. Through 18 plate appearances, Gimenez has recorded just three hits and one walks with five strikeouts and zero stolen bases. His homer was his first extra-base hit of the season. He's been Cleveland's primary shortstop this season with more than a just a platoon role with Amed Rosario at the position. That said, Gimenez hasn't done a whole lot at the plate yet.