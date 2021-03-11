Gimenez may be emerging as the favorite for Cleveland's starting shortstop job as Amed Rosario is expected to begin working out at other positions, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Gimenez and Rosario looked set to battle for playing time with the Mets, and that battle continues in Cleveland after both came over in the Francisco Lindor trade. The way Rosario is being used suggests the team views Gimenez as the better option as the primary shortstop, but he's not exactly a proven MLB talent, so winning the job on Opening Day doesn't guarantee he'll keep it all year. He looked decent enough in his 49-game debut last season after skipping Double-A, hitting .263/.333/.398 with three homers and eight steals.