Gimenez appears to have secured the everyday shortstop job for Cleveland as Opening Day approaches, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Gimenez and Amed Rosario opened camp in contention for shortstop duties, but Cleveland has since experimented with Rosario in the outfield more frequently, signaling that he's now being viewed as more of a utility player. The decision doesn't come as a surprise given the superior defense Gimenez demonstrated during both players' time together in the Mets organization, but the 22-year-old has continued to display some promise at the plate this spring, too. Though he has yet to attempt a steal in 13 games, Gimenez is slashing .286/.342/.571 with two home runs and two triples.