Gimenez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Gimenez hits the bench against lefty Carlos Rodon, with Amed Rosario getting the start at shortstop. So far this season, Gimenez has started against all three righties that Cleveland has faced while starting against three out of six southpaws. That suggests he'll remain in something between a platoon and a true everyday role going forward.