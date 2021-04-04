Gimenez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Gimenez will cede shortstop duties to another former Mets organization mate in Amed Rosario, who is making his first career start for Cleveland. Due to his superior glovework, Gimenez is expected to serve as Cleveland's primary shortstop this season, though he could see more frequent rest days if his early struggles at the plate continue for a prolonged period. Gimenez has recorded one hit in eight at-bats through Cleveland's first two games.