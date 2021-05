Gimenez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.

Make it two straight absences for Gimenez. He is not known to be dealing with any sort of injury or illness, so it seems Amed Rosario may have leapfrogged Gimenez at shortstop. Harold Ramirez and Jordan Luplow have been in center field the past couple days with Rosario at short and batting second.