Gimenez is 4-for-7 with one home run, one triple and three RBI through three games in spring training.

The 22-year-old was acquired from the Mets in the Francisco Lindor trade during January and is making a strong first impression with his new team. Gimenez is competing for the starting job at shortstop after making his big-league debut in 2020 and delivering a .731 OPS with three homers and eight stolen bases in 132 plate appearances. Amed Rosario, who came to Cleveland in the same trade, is the primary competition at shortstop after posting a career-worst .643 OPS last season. Gimenez's defensive skillset likely gives him a leg up for the starting role, so he should be able to secure the job if he continues to hit well in spring training.