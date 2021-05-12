Gimenez went 0-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Gimenez got aboard after he was plunked by Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay in the fifth inning. Gimenez then stole second and scored on a Cesar Hernandez two-run home run. Through 80 plate appearances, Gimenez has two home runs, four stolen bases, five RBI and nine runs scored. He'll likely remain in a platoon role with Amed Rosario at shortstop for the foreseeable future.