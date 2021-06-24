Cleveland activated Hedges (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Thursday. He'll start at catcher and bat ninth in Cleveland's series opener in Minnesota.

Hedges spent the minimum amount of time on the IL after he sustained the head injury last week and entered the concussion protocol. With Hedges having received full medical clearance, he should step back in as Cleveland's No. 1 catcher while the team awaits Roberto Perez's (finger) return from the 60-day IL. Cleveland designated backstop Ryan Lavarnway for assignment to clear room on the active roster for Hedges.