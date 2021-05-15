site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-austin-hedges-day-off-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Austin Hedges: Day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hedges is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners.
Hedges is 3-for-12 over his past four games and will receive a breather Saturday in Seattle. Rene Rivera will be the catcher for Triston McKenzie.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read