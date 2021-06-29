Hedges went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBI in Monday's 13-5 win over the Tigers.

Hedges swatted a two-run blast in the second inning to extend Cleveland's lead to 5-1. He later hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth for his third RBI of the game. The long ball was Hedges first since June 1 and his fourth of the year. The 28-year-old is slashing .165/.218/.278 with five extra base hits, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and a lowly 7:42 BB:K over 127 plate appearances. It's tough to trust Hedges in any lineup given his inefficiency at the plate and the fact that he still splits time with Rene Rivera behind the dish.