Indians' Austin Hedges: Launches two-run homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hedges went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.
It's the 28-year-old's first home run or extra-base hit since May 1. Hedges should continue to split catching reps with Rene Rivera but should be expected to provide much regular offense.
