site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-austin-hedges-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Austin Hedges: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hedges isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Hedges started each of the last two games and went 0-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout. Rene Rivera will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read