Indians' Austin Hedges: On bench Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hedges is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.
Hedges went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in the matinee, and it's no surprise he won't start both games of the twin bill. Rene Rivera will start behind the plate in the nightcap.
