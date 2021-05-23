Hedges went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning win over Minnesota.

The catcher provided an RBI single in the second inning to give Cleveland a 3-0 lead. Minnesota rallied and the game ultimately went to extra innings after Hedges popped out to end the ninth. He was placed on base as the initial runner in the 10th and scored on Cesar Hernandez's walkoff home run. Hedges has hit for a meager .143/.206/.238 slash line with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored across 71 plate appearances. Roberto Perez isn't expected back until mid-July at the earliest -- Hedges will continue to see most of the time behind the dish despite his struggles as a hitter.