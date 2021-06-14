site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Austin Hedges: Retreats to bench Monday
Hedges isn't starting Monday's game against the Orioles.
Hedges returned to the lineup Sunday and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Rene Rivera will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
