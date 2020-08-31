Hedges was traded from San Diego to Cleveland on Monday as part of a six-player package for Mike Clevinger, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Padres completely overhauled their catching depth chart on Sunday, acquiring both Jason Castro and Austin Nola, leaving Hedges surplus to requirements. The 28-year-old remains clearly a glove-first backstop, as his career slash line now sits at .199/.257/.359 midway through his sixth big-league campaign. He has just a .591 OPS this season, though Cleveland's incumbent catchers, Roberto Perez and Sandy Leon, have marks of .442 and .527, respectively, so he could have a shot to carve out a meaningful role.