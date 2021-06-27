Hedges is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Twins.
Hedges returned from a concussion Thursday, but after starting Thursday and Friday, he'll begin the game on the bench for the second day in a row. Rene Rivera will man the catching duties and bat eighth Sunday.
