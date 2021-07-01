site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Austin Hedges: Sitting Game 2
Hedges is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Detroit.
Hedges will yield the catching duties to Rene Rivera after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during Game 1.
