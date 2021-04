Hedges has gone 2-for-20 (.100) in his first seven games.

Hedges hasn't seen much playing time as backup to Roberto Perez. The 28-year-old Hedges has one home run, two RBI and two runs scored this season. He's also struck out in nine of his 23 plate appearances. Perez is a solid defensive backstop whose consistent presence in the lineup leaves Hedges with little opportunity to make an impact.