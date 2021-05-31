site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Austin Hedges: Takes seat in matinee
RotoWire Staff
Hedges isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Hedges has gone 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts in his last three games. Rene Rivera will start at catcher and bat eighth.
