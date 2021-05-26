site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Austin Hedges: Takes seat Wednesday
Hedges is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Hedges will get a breather after starting behind the plate in six of Cleveland's last seven games. Rene Rivera will catch starting pitcher Triston McKenzie on Wednesday.
