Hedges (concussion) went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.

Hedges required just a minimum stay on the 7-day injured list. He was strong in his return to the lineup, knocking in the game-tying run with an RBI single in the second. He got aboard with another single in the eighth and scored on Eddie Rosario's two-run single. Hedges is slashing just .157/.216/.250 with three home runs, eight RBI, nine runs scored and a double through 119 plate appearances. He should be Cleveland's primary catcher going forward, while Rene Rivera will serve as his backup.