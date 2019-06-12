Indians' Carlos Santana: Cranks 13th homer
Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Reds.
Santana took Luis Castillo deep in the fourth inning for his 13th home run of the season. He continues to enjoy a resurgent season, recording at least one hit in 11 of his past 12 games. That has helped improve his season-long line to an impressive .286/.404/.519 across 277 plate appearances.
