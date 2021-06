Clement went 2-for-4 with three runs scored in Monday's 13-5 win over the Tigers.

Clement had his first multi-hit game since he was recalled June 13. He notched two singles but also reached base on a fielder's choice and scored all three times. The 25-year-old is slashing .286/.348/.333 with six hits, an RBI and six runs scored in his first 23 plate appearances and should maintain his stay at the major league level while Cleveland waits to get some guys healthy again.