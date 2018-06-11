Indians' Francisco Mejia: Called up to big leagues
Mejia was called up by the Indians on Monday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Despite seeming nearly big-league ready to start the season, Mejia was sent to Triple-A Columbus, in part to get some work in the outfield, as Cleveland was apparently dissatisfied with his work at catcher. He's done very little to force his way back to the majors this season, hitting a mere .214/.271/.333, but he'll be up anyway as the Indians need a backup catcher with Roberto Perez out with a bruised hand. Perez has not been placed on the disabled list, however, so Mejia's stay could be short.
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Exits after hit by pitch•
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Work in progress in outfield•
Indians' Francisco Mejia: To play some outfield in minors•
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Optioned to minors•
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Back in lineup Friday•
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Dealing with foot contusion•
