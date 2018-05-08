Mejia was removed from Tuesday's game with Triple-A Columbus after being hit by a pitch on the left forearm, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.

Mejia initially remained in the game after taking a pitch off his forearm in the top of the eighth inning, but he was replaced behind the dish prior to the bottom half of the frame. He'll undergo further evaluation Wednesday, after which the severity of the issue should be known.

