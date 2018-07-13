Indians' Francisco Mejia: Returns to action at Triple-A
Mejia (forearm) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Columbus in its 6-4 win over Louisville on Thursday.
Mejia missed several days after being hit in the forearm by a pitch Sunday, but he showed no ill effects in his return to action, turning in his 27th multi-hit game of the season. Overall, the 22-year-old has a healthy .281/.331/.431 slash line, but his recent audition in the outfield didn't go well and the Indians seem content with their options behind the plate at the major-league level, at least for the time being. With that, we may not see Mejia back in the majors until September.
