Mejia, 21, is batting .307/.358/.509 with 13 home runs, 49 RBI and seven steals through 84 games at Double-A Akron.

Mejia has had two short stints on the Disabled List in 2017, but otherwise it has been another rather successful season for arguably the top catching prospect in baseball. Unfortunately for Mejia, starting catcher Yan Gomes is under contract through 2019, even though he has been disappointing with the bat. As such, the Indians may need other ways to get Mejia in the starting lineup, which could occur as early as next season.