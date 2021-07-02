Reyes (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured and will start Friday's game as the designated hitter, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Reyes has been on the injured list since late May with a left internal oblique strain. He began a rehab assignment on June 21 and is now set to rejoin Cleveland after playing seven games in the minors. He was previously expected to return Saturday, but he'll come back a day early and hit in the heart of the order Friday. Yu Chang was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding roster move. Per Lewis, manager Terry Francona said that Reyes won't receive everyday playing time initially as the club cautiously brings him back into the fold.