Reyes went 12-for-27 with five home runs, 11 RBI and a stolen base across 10 games in spring training.

Reyes lost 18 pounds over the offseason, and it was clear from the start that he was feeling good at the dish. He clubbed 37 home runs and drove in 81 runs across 150 contests in 2019 and is expected to spend the majority of his time in the designated hitter slot for Cleveland once the 2020 campaign gets underway.