Reyes (not injury-related) is back with the team Tuesday and is scheduled to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Angels, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Reyes and teammate Jose Ramirez violated COVID-19 protocols over the weekend and both spent the last couple days isolating away from the team. They won't face any further punishments after testing negative, so they should get back into game action as soon as possible.
