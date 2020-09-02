Reyes went 5-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Royals.

Reyes took Matt Harvey deep in the first inning to record his eighth home run of the season. He continued to showcase his power throughout the game, doubling in both the fifth and seventh innings. Reyes now has three multi-hit performances in his last five starts, during which he's tallied two home runs, five doubles, seven RBI and six runs scored. Overall, he's hitting .323/.378/.569 with 22 runs scored and 25 RBI across 143 plate appearances.