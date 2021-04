Reyes went 3-for-4 with one run, one RBI and one walk during Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the White Sox.

The 25-year-old was mired in an 0-for-13 slump before sitting out his first game of the season Friday, but he's 5-for-12 with one double, one run and one RBI over the past three games. Reyes has a .273/.317/.545 slash line with four home runs, three doubles, eight runs, nine RBI and 18 strikeouts through 15 games.