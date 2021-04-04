Reyes went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's victory over the Tigers.
Reyes cracked a two-run shot in the eighth inning off Buck Farmer. The 25-year-old looks to follow up on his 2020 campaign where he slashed .275/.344/.450.
