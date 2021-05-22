Reyes was diagnosed with a left abdominal strain after leaving Saturday's game against the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old suffered the injury on a swing during the sixth inning after popping a two-run homer earlier in the contest. The severity of the injury remains unclear since he's still undergoing medical imaging, but it wouldn't be a major surprise if Reyes requires a stint on the injured list.
