Reyes went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Reyes opened up the scoring quickly with an RBI double in the first to give Cleveland an early 1-0 lead. He would later lead off the fourth with another two-base hit but nothing came of it. It was his first multi-hit game since May 3 as he raised his slash line to .259/.316/.568 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base. His biggest problem is that he's striking out a career-high 30.3 percent of the time and walking a career-low 7.3 percent of his plate appearances, suggesting he needs to develop some more patience when up to bat.