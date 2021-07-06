Reyes went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double and five RBI in Monday's 9-8 loss to the Rays.

Reyes powered Cleveland's offense all night, knocking an RBI single in the fourth inning, a two-run homer in the fifth and a two-run double in the sixth. It was his first game all season with more than three RBI and his third multi-RBI game since the start of May. He's gone 6-for-14 (.429) in three games since returning from the injured list. Reyes' season OPS is up to .915 with 24 extra-base hits through 172 plate appearances.