Reyes went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 4-3 loss to Houston.

Reyes' solo shot in the fourth inning was his 16th of the year and fifth in 11 games this month. Since returning from the injured list on July 2, the right-handed slugger is hitting 14-for-44 (.318) with six extra-base hits and 13 RBI. For the season, Reyes is sporting a .928 OPS with 42 RBI and 28 runs scored.